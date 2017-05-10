Car Crashes Into Fairhaven 7-Eleven

FAIRHAVEN (CBS) — A car smashed into a 7-Eleven in Fairhaven Wednesday morning.
The crash happened at the store on Huttleston Avenue around 9:30 a.m.
Police said an elderly woman mistook the brake pedal for the gas pedal.
Two of the store’s large windows were destroyed, and the car was completely inside the store.
Nobody was injured, though the driver was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford as a precaution.
Officials said that driver was an 84-year-old woman, her name is not being released.