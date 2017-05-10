WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Car Crashes Into Fairhaven 7-Eleven

May 10, 2017 12:05 PM
Filed Under: 7-eleven, Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN (CBS) — A car smashed into a 7-Eleven in Fairhaven Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at the store on Huttleston Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

Police said an elderly woman mistook the brake pedal for the gas pedal.

fairhaven 711 Car Crashes Into Fairhaven 7 Eleven

A car crashed into a 7-Eleven on Huttleston Avenue in Fairhaven Wednesday morning. (Photo courtesy 1420 WBSM)

Two of the store’s large windows were destroyed, and the car was completely inside the store.

Nobody was injured, though the driver was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford as a precaution.

Officials said that driver was an 84-year-old woman, her name is not being released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch