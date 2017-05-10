Fourth Person Dies One Week After Billerica Auto Auction Crash

BILLERICA (CBS) – A fourth person has died one week after being injured in a crash at a crowded Billerica auto auction.

Elliot Rowlands, 50, of Buzzards Bay died Wednesday at Lahey Hospital.

Rowlands had been hospitalized since May 3 when a Jeep Grand Cherokee sped through Lynnway Auto Auction in an apparent accident.

WBZ-TV has learned that Rowlands leaves behind a wife, three daughters and two granddaughters. He was a used car manager in Bridgewater.

“We continue to be shocked and saddened at the loss of life and injuries that occurred as a result of last week’s tragic accident,” Lynnway Auto Auction president Jim Lamb said in a statement. “At this morning’s service, words of comfort, sympathy and prayer were offered. We want to extend those thoughts to the family of Mr. Rowlands who passed away today from his injuries. Our prayers and condolences are with them and all of those who have been impacted by the accident.”

The 76-year-old driver told WBZ-TV previously the Jeep accelerated “by itself” as he prepared to drive it through the auction facility.

Brenda Lopez, 48, and Pantaleon Santos, 49, both of Rhode Island, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Leezandra Aponte, 36, a mother of three from Lowell, was transported to Lahey Hospital where she was pronounced dead. She had just started working at Lynnway Auto Auction that day.

The auction facility reopened for business on Wednesday, one week after the crash.