Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee To Appear On Dr. Phil, Talk Prison Suicide

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Aaron Hernandez’s fiancée is set to appear on Dr. Phil’s daytime talk show next week and discuss the former NFL star’s suicide.

The show says Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez “sets the record straight about her fiancée’s mysterious jail cell death, rumors about his purported secret romantic life, and if she thinks he killed himself so that she could collect millions of dollars” in the exclusive interview.

EXCLUSIVE: Fiancée of fmr. New England Patriots star #AaronHernandez sets record straight about his mysterious death https://t.co/6w7q2tT0Jc — Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) May 10, 2017

The former New England Patriots star was found dead in his cell on April 19, just days after a jury found him not guilty in a South Boston double murder. His death was ruled to be a suicide.

In a suicide note released by prosecutors, Hernandez writes to his fiancée “YOU’RE RICH.”

Jenkins-Hernandez tells Dr. Phil that “our last talk had nothing to do with suicidal thoughts.”

The news of his death came as a shock, she says.

“I thought it was a hoax, that this was some cruel person playing a trick on me,” Jenkins-Hernandez said about receiving a phone call that he was dead. “I felt like we were looking so bright. We were going up a ladder to a positive direction.”

The interview will air on WBZ-TV on Monday and Tuesday at 3 p.m.