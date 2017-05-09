WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

South Boston Murder Suspect Worked In Building Where Doctors Were Killed

May 9, 2017 5:09 PM
BOSTON (CBS) – The man accused of murdering two doctors in their penthouse apartment worked in their building for a short time.

Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field were found dead in the Macallen Building in South Boston last Friday.

Palladion Services confirms Bampumim Teixeira worked for them from October 2015 until April of 2016. The company says he worked as a concierge in the building where Bolanos and Field lived for three weeks more than a year ago.

“Our company hired Bampumin Teixeira after we performed background and reference checks, which were clean,” said Nancy Sterling, a spokesperson for Palladion Services

The district attorney says the suspect had no personal relationship with the victims. Police found a backpack near the front door that was filled with jewelry they believe belonged to Bolanos.

Teixeira, of Chelsea, had recently been released from jail after serving time for larceny. Last June, he passed a note demanding money at a Boston bank. He committed the same crime two years earlier, prosecutors said.

