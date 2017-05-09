WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Keller @ Large: Why You Should Care About Russian Meddling In Our Election

May 9, 2017 6:41 AM By Jon Keller
BOSTON (CBS) – I’m mindful of the fact that not everyone is a political junkie or even has time to follow all the daily developments. So I get there may be some, or even many of you, who wonder what all the fuss is about over Russian meddling in last year’s presidential election.

Keep in mind, there are two major issues here.

One is the speculation over whether or not the Trump campaign in general and then-candidate Trump in particular knowingly colluded with Russian operatives in the effort to manipulate the election through selective leaking of stolen e-mails. There are multiple ongoing investigations into this, but so far, no conclusive proof of that. The president and his allies claim it’s a giant smear campaign; if proof of that behavior does surface, it could be grounds for impeachment.

But while that is going on, there is another issue at play, a fact that no one seriously disputes – that the Russian government and its allies did their best to manipulate the outcome of the election, primarily through those leaked e-mails and with slanderous fake news stories planted online.

They tried to pull the same stunt last week in the French elections, but their preferred candidate lost in a landslide. There is every reason to think they are at it again in the German elections set for September.

Why does this matter to you?

We’ve seen the damage a contested election can do to our politics – in some ways we’re still feeling the effects of the Bush-Gore cliffhanger from 17 years ago. If you care about our democracy, you should care about a hostile power thinking they can undermine it.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Theodore Oule says:
    May 9, 2017 at 7:35 am

    A step too far, Jon…

    Not only is there no conclusive proof of the allegation that the Russians tried to interfere with our elections, there is no proof at all.

    All you have are idle speculations that may or may not be valid.

    First law of arguing is not to let your assumptions get ahead of your facts.

    And your political leanings are causing you to make assumptions on little more than accusations from not-very-credible people/

    Reply | Report comment |

