Family Of Slain Boston Doctor: ‘Our Lives Will Forever Be Changed’

BOSTON (CBS) — The family of one of the two engaged doctors killed last week in their South Boston apartment is asking the public to remember their lives, rather than their deaths.
Dr. Lina Bolaños, 38, and her fiance, 49-year-old Dr. Richard Field, were found brutally murdered inside their penthouse condominium Friday night.
“Their passing is a tragedy beyond measure and our lives will forever be changed,” Field’s family said in a statement Tuesday. “However, we want to remember Richard and Lina for [how] they were, not how they died.”
“Their impact in the world–in the lives of those who they loved, those who loved them, and the patients they cared for–is the real newsworthy story,” the statement read.
The family noted in the statement that Field and Bolaños “thrived on travelling,” and were dedicated to their medical work, especially with children.
“Richard and Lina were loving, vital people whose joy for life was infectious and love for family absolute,” the Field family said.
They asked people to consider making a donation to Doctors Without Borders in Richard and Lina’s memory.