Report: Patriots Host Veteran LB Andrew Gachkar

May 9, 2017 4:18 PM
Filed Under: Andrew Gachkar, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL Draft is in the rear view, but Bill Belichick continues to work to improve his roster.

Toward that end, the Patriots hosted veteran free-agent linebacker Andrew Gachkar on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Gachkar, 28, was originally drafted in the seventh round by the San Diego Chargers in 2011. He spent four seasons in San Diego, and he played the last two seasons with Dallas. He’s played in 95 career games while starting in just nine, recording 102 solo tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown.

The Patriots let Barkevious Mingo, a key contributor on special teams, depart via free agency this offseason, thus opening a potential spot for a player like Gachkar.

