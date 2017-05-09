Ray Allen Fires Back At His Former Celtics Teammates

BOSTON (CBS) — Some members of the 2008 Boston Celtics championship team got together for a mini-reunion on Kevin Garnett’s “Area 21” on Monday night, and spent a good portion of the segment talking about Ray Allen.

Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and others still feel betrayed by Allen, not for leaving the Celtics for the Miami Heat in the summer of 2012, but for how he left. Allen didn’t discuss the move with his former teammates before taking his talents to South Beach, breaking the family bond the group felt when they were put together in the summer of 2007.

Kendrick Perkins said the ball is in Allen’s court to reach out to his former teammates and clear the air. Allen must have heard the chat on Monday night, and based on his Facebook post on Tuesday morning, is in no rush to squash this beef:

Allen and Rajon Rondo had a contentious relationship during their time in Boston, but Rondo didn’t add anything to that conversation on Monday night. Still, Allen is making it pretty clear that he doesn’t care what his former teammates think about his decision to leave Boston.