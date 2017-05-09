Plainville Police: Man Arrested For OUI Was Driving On 2 Rims

PLAINVILLE (CBS) — Plainville Police arrested a North Attleboro man Sunday who they say was driving drunk–with two of his tires missing.
“Here’s one you don’t see everyday,” Plainville Police said on their Facebook page.
James Bengston, 24, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Police arrested him near Routes 1 and 106 around 4 p.m. Sunday after getting a report that Bengston was driving on Route 495 and then Route 1 South on two rims.
Bengston was held overnight and arraigned Monday in Wrentham District Court.