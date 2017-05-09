Patriots’ Over/Under Wins Set At 12.5

BOSTON (CBS) — Online betting site Bovada has set the over/unders for the win totals of all 32 NFL teams ahead of the 2017 season. Naturally, the Patriots are at the top.

Vegas appears confident that the Patriots can safely get to 12-13 wins in the 2017 regular season, because Bovada has set their over/under at 12.5. Recent history is on their side; the Patriots have won under 12 games just three times in the pat 14 seasons.

The Patriots are also the odds-on favorite to repeat as world champions in Super Bowl 52 with 3.5-to-1 odds, according to OddsShark.

The Patriots’ 2017 over/under is certainly a tougher bet to make than last year’s 10.5. They have a good chance of getting to 12 wins, but banking on 13 would carry considerably more risk than if you bet on 11 last season.

The Patriots’ 2017 schedule looks challenging on paper. A Super Bowl rematch with Matt Ryan and the defending NFC Champion Falcons is on the docket, as are showdowns with the Steelers, Raiders, Broncos, Chiefs, Panthers, Saints, and Buccaneers. However, advanced analytics company Football Outsiders believes the Patriots have the easiest schedule in the league.

The Steelers and Seahawks are tied for the second-highest over/under at 10.5, while the Falcons are set at 9.5.