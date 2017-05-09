Mother Of Slain South Boston Doctor Mourns Loss

SOUTH BOSTON (CBS) — The mother of a Colombian doctor murdered along with her fiance in South Boston last week took to Facebook over the weekend to mourn the loss of her daughter.

Dr. Lina Bolaños, 38, and her fiance, 49-year-old Dr. Richard Field were found brutally murdered inside the Macallen Building in South Boston on Friday.

“My beautiful girl, nothing and no one can tear you from my heart, I loved you, I love you and I will love you until eternity!” wrote Ana Delia Vergara in a Facebook post translated from Spanish.

“I am a proud mother because of your achievements, your gift with people, and your unconditional surrender to your family, to your work and to everything you set out to do, so I will always remember you until God brings us together again and continue to enjoy each other as we always did,” she continued.

Columbia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Monday that they were working with the Colombian Consulate in Boston to keep Bolaños’ family informed, and will accompany them when they come to Boston.

On Monday, Suffolk County District Attorney Dan Conley said that, contradictory to what was suggested by Boston Police, there was no evidence Field and Bolaños’ accused killer, Bampumim Teixeira, knew either of the victims.