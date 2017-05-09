Police Arrest Suspect In Hit-And-Run Death Of Cyclist

BOSTON (CBS) – More than a week after a cyclist was struck and killed in the Back Bay, Boston Police have arrested the man they say is responsible.

Police say 25-year-old Malone Kidanemariam struck 29-year-old Rick Archer on Commonwealth Avenue at about 3:19 a.m. on Sunday, April 30. Archer was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died two days later.

Kidanemariam has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

A car matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle was found in the Boston Common parking garage after the crash. The Toyota Camry with New York license plates had a smashed front windshield and damage to its roof.

“When a motorist strikes a pedestrian or cyclist in the City of Boston, the individual behind the wheel is expected to stop, check on the welfare of the person struck and call 9-1-1 for help,” Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said. “For whatever reason, the suspect in this case chose not to do that, and, given the charges he’s now facing, I would imagine he most certainly wishes he had.”

Kidanemariam is scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Wednesday.