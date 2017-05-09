WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Police Arrest Suspect In Hit-And-Run Death Of Cyclist

May 9, 2017 9:52 PM
Filed Under: Hit and Run, Malone Kidanemariam, Rick Archer

BOSTON (CBS) – More than a week after a cyclist was struck and killed in the Back Bay, Boston Police have arrested the man they say is responsible.

Police say 25-year-old Malone Kidanemariam struck 29-year-old Rick Archer on Commonwealth Avenue at about 3:19 a.m. on Sunday, April 30. Archer was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died two days later.

Kidanemariam has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

Police inspecting a car that appears to match the description of vehicle wanted in fatal hit and run (WBZ-TV)

A car matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle was found in the Boston Common parking garage after the crash. The Toyota Camry with New York license plates had a smashed front windshield and damage to its roof.

“When a motorist strikes a pedestrian or cyclist in the City of Boston, the individual behind the wheel is expected to stop, check on the welfare of the person struck and call 9-1-1 for help,” Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said. “For whatever reason, the suspect in this case chose not to do that, and, given the charges he’s now facing, I would imagine he most certainly wishes he had.”

Kidanemariam is scheduled to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Wednesday.

