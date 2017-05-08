Stephon Gilmore Gets Cyrus Jones’ No. 24 Jersey With Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — Last spring, Patriots top pick Cyrus Jones proudly wore jersey No. 24 when he was introduced at Gillette Stadium, knowing full well the history of that jersey number in New England. From Ty Law to Darrelle Revis, the cornerback out of Alabama hoped to continue the tradition.
But after a disappointing rookie season, he’s leaving that behind,
The Patriots announced new jersey numbers on Monday, with newcomer Stephon Gilmore’s No. 24 being the most noteworthy.
Jones is now listed as No. 41 on the Patriots’ official roster page.
Also of note was wide receiver Brandin Cooks and his No. 14 jersey. He had worn No. 10 in New Orleans, but with that jersey currently occupied by Jimmy Garoppolo. Cooks wore jersey No. 7 during his college days at Oregon State.
The full list of new Patriots numbers is below:
Brandin Cooks, 14
Stephon Gilmore, 24
Rex Burkhead, 34
Mike Gillislee, 35
Tony Garcia, 63
Conor McDermott, 67
Dwayne Allen, 83
James O’Shaughnessy, 88
Deatrich Wise Jr., 91
Lawrence Guy, 93
Kony Ealy, 94
Derek Rivers, 95