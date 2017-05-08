Red Sox Knuckleballer Wright Out For Year After Knee Surgery

May 8, 2017 9:31 PM
Filed Under: Red Sox, Steven Wright

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to restore cartilage in his left knee.

The team says the right-handed knuckleballer had the procedure on Monday.

Boston manager John Farrell said last week that no one specific thing caused Wright’s injury. The 2016 All-Star had some issues during spring training, then struggled at the start of the regular season. Recently he complained of discomfort in the knee before going on the disabled list on May 2.

In five starts this season, Wright was 1-3 with an 8.25 ERA.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch