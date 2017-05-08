Police Search For Evidence In Unsolved Murder Of NH Woman

MANCHESTER, NH (CBS) – Investigators are searching for new leads in the unsolved murder of a New Hampshire woman who was killed while out for a walk.

Police wouldn’t comment on what they’re looking for as they combed through the soil behind a garage at 63 Carpenter Street, but the family of Denise Robert has said the bullet that took her life was never recovered, and that area is right near where she was shot.

The 62-year-old advertising saleswoman was gunned down in what police described as a drive by shooting on August 30, 2015. No suspects have been arrested.

Family and friends can’t imagine who would want to hurt the woman while she was enjoying her nightly walk through what is considered a very safe North End neighborhood.

Ballistic-sniffing dog works yard in Manchester, NH just a few feet from where Denise Robert was shot dead. pic.twitter.com/Xo75nJm93I — Ken MacLeod (@KenMacWBZ) May 8, 2017

Denise’s brother, Tom, spoke to WBZ by phone and said although investigators do not share too many specifics with the family, they are pleased this is not being treated as a cold case.

“They’re looking, we are not exactly sure what they are looking for but hopefully they’re looking for a piece of the puzzle that will resolve this sad story once and for all,” Tom Robert said.

A K9 specially trained in ballistics and bomb detection arrived at the scene Monday evening.

There is a $40,000 reward for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest the killer.