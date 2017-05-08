WATCH LIVE: 1 p.m. Arraignment Of South Boston Murders Suspect | Read More

Driver Released On $1K Bail In I-95 Crash That Hurt State Trooper

May 8, 2017 12:38 PM
Filed Under: Burlington, I-95, Massachusetts State Police, Nick Giovanni, OUI, Woburn

WOBURN (CBS) — The man State Police say drunkenly crashed into a trooper’s cruiser on I-95 Sunday night in Burlington was arraigned Monday morning in Woburn District Court.

Prosecutors said that trooper broke his leg in the crash, but was still able to arrest 55-year-old Robert Cambria of Abington about 100 yards away.

cambria Driver Released On $1K Bail In I 95 Crash That Hurt State Trooper

Robert Cambria in court Monday. (WBZ-TV)

Cambria was charged with OUI and released on $1,000 bail.

According to prosecutors, Cambria slammed into the back of the cruiser driving his Kia Sorrento, while the trooper was on a detail protecting road crews working at Exit 32.

trooperhit2 Driver Released On $1K Bail In I 95 Crash That Hurt State Trooper

Damage done to a vehicle that struck a State Trooper’s car in Burlington. (Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police)

State Police said Cambria began to flee after the crash, so the trooper chased him down.

trooperhit11 Driver Released On $1K Bail In I 95 Crash That Hurt State Trooper

Damage on a State Trooper’s vehicle after it was struck in Burlington (Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police)

“He continued driving, though his car had suffered severe front-end damage, and he couldn’t get very far,” the prosecution said.

Cambria is due back in court in June.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch