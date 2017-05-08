Driver Released On $1K Bail In I-95 Crash That Hurt State Trooper

WOBURN (CBS) — The man State Police say drunkenly crashed into a trooper’s cruiser on I-95 Sunday night in Burlington was arraigned Monday morning in Woburn District Court.
Prosecutors said that trooper broke his leg in the crash, but was still able to arrest 55-year-old Robert Cambria of Abington about 100 yards away.
Cambria was charged with OUI and released on $1,000 bail.
According to prosecutors, Cambria slammed into the back of the cruiser driving his Kia Sorrento, while the trooper was on a detail protecting road crews working at Exit 32.
State Police said Cambria began to flee after the crash, so the trooper chased him down.
“He continued driving, though his car had suffered severe front-end damage, and he couldn’t get very far,” the prosecution said.
Cambria is due back in court in June.