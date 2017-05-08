WATCH LIVE: 1 p.m. Arraignment Of South Boston Murders Suspect | Read More

NH Police Stop Driver With Fake Inspection, Registration Stickers

May 8, 2017 11:42 AM
Filed Under: Alexandria, Inspection Stickers, New Hampshire

ALEXANDRIA, New Hampshire (CBS) — Alexandria Police are issuing a reminder about inspection stickers after finding a vehicle using fake ones to try to fool them.

The driver, who police stopped on Saturday, appeared to be using colorful cut-out advertisements in place of inspection and registration stickers on her car.

sticker NH Police Stop Driver With Fake Inspection, Registration Stickers

(Alexandria Police)

“We can’t even file this under the ‘A for effort’ category,” Alexandria Police said on their Facebook page, where they posted photos of the fake stickers.

They said the fine for making fake stickers is a misdemeanor crime, and is punishable by a fine of up to $1,200.

sticker2 NH Police Stop Driver With Fake Inspection, Registration Stickers

(Alexandria Police)

“In this case, the driver could be fined up to $2,400, plus her car was towed and impounded until she properly registers it are had it properly towed from the lot,” they wrote in the post.

Police said the driver was also arrested for operating after suspension and driving without proof of insurance.

