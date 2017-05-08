Bart Scott Replaced By Nate Burleson On CBS’ ‘The NFL Today’

BOSTON (CBS) — CBS announced on Monday that former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson will join the team of analysts on the network’s The NFL Today. Curiously, the announcement makes no mention of the man Burleson is replacing, Bart Scott.

After three seasons in the studio with James Brown, Bill Cowher, and Boomer Esiason on The NFL Today, Scott is out and Burleson is in. Burleson is also a co-host of the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” program, which he will continue to host in addition to his appearances on The NFL Today, according to a press release from CBS.

The release makes no mention of Scott’s departure or the reasons for it.

During his playing career as a linebacker for the New York Jets, Scott became a notorious villain to Patriots fans when he went on his infamous “Can’t wait!” rant after the Jets defeated the Patriots in the 2010 AFC Divisional Playoff. He became an even more vocal critic of the team, particularly Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, in his time as an analyst.

Scott made headlines when he questioned Brady’s toughness, calling the five-time Super Bowl champion a “cornball” during the 2015 season. He raised more eyebrows last year when he opined that Belichick “doesn’t value” his own players in the wake of the Jamie Collins trade, then wondered whether tight end Rob Gronkowski would be on his way out of Foxboro for the same reason.

Jim Nantz’s former CBS broadcast partner Phil Simms, who was replaced by retired quarterback Tony Romo, will also join the retooled NFL Today team with Burleson swapped in for Scott.