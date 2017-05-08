19-Year-Old Held On $100,000 Bail For Milford Stabbing

MILFORD (CBS) — The suspect in a stabbing that left one man dead and another man seriously injured was arraigned in court on Monday.

Jeremy Robin, 19, is being held on $100,000 bail.

He was taken into custody at the scene of the stabbing on Green Street Sunday afternoon. Officials charged and arraigned him for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

According to officials, Robin is familiar to police. He had been struggling with probation after his release from jail. Most recently, Robin was arrested on shoplifting charges; he told police that he did it because he was an addict.

Police explained Sunday’s stabbing occurred after a fight escalated at 19 Green Street. They said two men got out of a car to confront a man exiting the building and that was when Robin, armed with a knife, stabbed the two men.

While investigators said the motive behind the fight is unclear, Robin’s mother came to her son’s defense Sunday night.

She stated, “My son came in at the tail end of it, saw his girlfriend and his mother being beaten on and bleeding and now they want to put him in jail for defending us.”

Timothy Commerford, 21, succumbed to his injuries after being transported to Milford Hospital. Another man, 54-year-old Richard Garcia, was taken to UMass Medical Center in critical condition. He is expected to survive.

Friends and family of Commerford were left in shock over his sudden death.

Allison Raybuck knew him well. She said, “He was one of my greatest friends and he was the sweetest person.”

“It just doesn’t seem real to me and I was just talking to him two days ago,” she added.

Robin is scheduled to return to court on June 8.