Stonehill Student Killed While Studying Abroad

BOSTON (CBS) — A young woman from Stonehill College was killed while studying abroad in Denmark.
The school confirmed Linsey Malia’s death to WBZ-TV on Sunday evening.
Malia was killed in a boat crash in the Copenhagen Harbor, Copenhagen police confirmed.
Stonehill College’s Director of Communications and Media Relations Martin McGovern released a statement, saying:
“The Stonehill community is deeply saddened by the loss of Linsey Malia ’18. As a peer mentor, a teaching assistant, a member of the Moreau Honors Program, a work study student within Athletics, and a volunteer with multiple campus partners. Linsey was a model student and member of the College community. We ask that the media give her family and friends space as they take time to process this tragedy and grieve.”
Police said that another person was seriously injured and at least five suffered minor injuries.