Police: State Trooper Injured After Drunk Driver Hits Cruiser

BURLINGTON (CBS) — A Massachusetts State Police Trooper is injured after his cruiser was struck by a drunk driver Sunday night, according to Mass. State Police.

The trooper, who’s name is not being released at this time, was working a detail along with a road construction crew on Route 95 northbound at Exit 32.

Officials said that the trooper suffered a leg injury the driver, identified as Robert Cambria, 55, of Andover, struck his car.

The trooper was still able to get out and pursue the driver on foot as he tried to run away, said police.

Cambria was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol while the trooper was transported to Lahey Clinic.

Both vehicles involved sustained heavy damage.

According to State Police, the trooper’s fully marked car had his emergency lights activated at the time of the crash.

No other details are available at this time.