Phantom Gourmet: Chocolate Cereal Taste Test

BOSTON (CBS) — Phantom recently purchased four boxes of chocolate cereal from a local supermarket. The sweet contenders were Chocolate Cheerios, Cocoa Krispies, Cocoa Pebbles, and Cocoa Puffs. See if you can guess which breakfast brand ended up at the Top of the Food Chain.

Chocolate Cheerios finished in last place. These light and little o’s were oh-so-disappointing. They’re made with whole grain oats, and flavored with real cocoa, but phantom tasted barely any hint of chocolate whatsoever. Making matters worse, these pieces soften up way too quickly in milk.

Next up is Cocoa Pebbles. Straight out of the box, this chocolate-flavored rice cereal is pretty tasty. Made with real cocoa, it’s got an alluring aroma and solid chocolate taste. But as soon as it mixes with milk, these pebbles lose virtually all flavor and texture, so if you don’t eat them lightning fast, you’ll end up with a bowl of soggy sludge.

The runner up is Cocoa Krispies. A handful of this chocolatey rice cereal tastes very sweet, and almost a bit fruity. But bring a little milk to the party, and that’s when this brand really starts to shine. The liquid works with the cereal to enhance rather than dilute the chocolate flavor, while that signature snap, crackle, and pop sound turns what could be a boring breakfast into an exciting multi-sensory experience.

At the Top of the Food Chain is Cocoa Puffs. These delicious, dark-brown balls are made with naturally flavored frosted corn puffs, and according to the box, fifty percent more cocoa than before. Pour this stuff into the bowl and it’s obvious that this is a substantial cereal. Each spoonful is super crunchy, and delivers a chocolate flavor that really sticks with you. Best of all, these round pieces retain an impressive crunch, even after a few minutes in milk. That’s why Cocoa Puffs are at the Top of the Food Chain.

