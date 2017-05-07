Pet Parade: CARE South Coast

BOSTON (CBS) — Two dogs and one cat up for adoption from CARE South Coast were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday.
Abby is eleven years old. She is a diabetic, and gets two shots a day–but she doesn’t mind them at all! She’s very loving and very sweet, and gets along with other cats and dogs. It’s not uncommon for her to come up to strangers for a belly rub!
Binker was found by the staff at CARE after he had been hit by a car and his front right leg was amputated. But nothing can stop this cat wth his big personality–he climbs stairs and jumps on calendars.
Zelda is a senior–nine years young–who was an owner surrender. She does well with other dogs her age, but not cats! She’s all up to date on her shots and spayed.
For more information, visit CAREsouthcoast.com.