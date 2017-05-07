Mass. Senate To Launch Renewable Energy, Climate Change Tour

May 7, 2017 9:56 AM
Filed Under: Climate Change, Massachusetts Senate, Renewable Energy

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Senate is launching a tour that will stop in nine regions of the state to hear from citizens about their thoughts on renewable energy and climate change.

The Senate Committee on Global Warming and Climate Change begins the tour Monday evening at Mashpee High School.

The committee is hoping to give Massachusetts residents a chance to suggest what kind of legislation — if any — they would like to see lawmakers adopt to help encourage the use of renewable energy and to fight global warming.

The event will be hosted by state Sen. Julian Cyr and chaired by state Sen. Marc Pacheco — both Democrats.

Future stops on the statewide tour include Sudbury, Melrose, Taunton, Weymouth, Springfield, Pittsfield, Boston and a yet-to-be-determined location on the North Shore.

