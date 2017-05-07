Former President To Visit Boston, Receive Award

BOSTON (CBS) – Former President Barack Obama will receive the JFK Library’s Profiles in Courage award Sunday.

The library says the former president is receiving the award because of his contribution to political discourse on major issues.

Some area school students are excited about the ceremony because they’re going to be in it.

One of those students is Emma Rogers, who will be a part of an honor guard. Rogers says she’s both honored and surprised

“I was beyond excited because it’s not every day a person in my grade gets to be near President Obama,” Rogers said. “I think it’s awesome that I get to be there.”

Rogers is a 14-year-old student from Hampton and a member of Project 351, a service group made up of one teen from each of the Commonwealth’s 351 cities and towns.

JFK Library Spokesman Steve Rothstein says the award is to honor service because President Kennedy focused on service.

“President Kennedy focused on service, from ‘Ask not what your country can do,’ to starting the Peace Corps,” Rothstein said.

Rothstein says he believes it’s appropriate for the former president to get the award.

“President Obama deserves enormous credit for taking on some tough issues and having great vision,” Rothstein said. “He really has engaged on people.”

“President Kennedy really did the same,” Rothstein said.

More than 700 people will be on hand for the sold-out ceremony where JFK’s daughter Caroline and her son will present the award.