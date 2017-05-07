Braintree Police Officer Released From Hospital

BRAINTREE (CBS) — The police officer wounded at a Motel 6 in Braintree was released from the hospital on Sunday afternoon.
Officials confirmed that Officer Donald Delaney, a 10-year veteran of the Braintree Police Department, was sent home in good condition and is continuing to rest at home.
On Friday night, Delaney was shot in the head while trying to serve a restraining order at the motel on Union Street.
Delaney, along with three other armed officers, approached Room 113 to serve a warrant on 25-year-old Tizaya Robinson, who had been staying at the motel since Thursday.
While approaching the room, police say Robinson fired into the closed door and a bullet struck Delaney in the head.
Robinson was later found dead in the room following a standoff with police. Officials believe Robinson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but the medical examiner will make the final determination.