Man Accused Of Murdering Two Doctors To Be Arraigned Monday

BOSTON (CBS) — The man accused of tying two people up and slashing their throats is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday.

Bampumim Teixeira, 30, of Chelsea is expected to face several charges, including murder.

Police said Teixeira was wounded at the scene and taken to Tufts Medical Center. He is expected to survive.

The victims were identified as 49-year-old Dr. Richard Field and 38-year-old Dr. Lina Bolanos.

Dr. Field served in a pain management practice in Beverly and Dr. Bolanos was a pediatric anesthesiologist at the Mass Eye and Ear Infirmary. The two doctors were engaged to be married.

On Sunday evening, the Chief Medical Officer and Chief of Anesthesia at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, Sunil Eappen released a statement saying:

I was privileged to know and work with Lina over the course of the last decade or so. We first met when she was a young researcher. It was a privilege to be one of her mentors. We have worked together since 2011, except for a short break when she moved to Texas for a few months. In that time, I watched her mature and blossom from a young medical school graduate to a fabulous experienced pediatric anesthesiologist. Lina personified the ideal traits of a pediatric anesthesiologist, combining excellent skill with great compassion. She was warm and caring with both parents and the children she treated, creating a sense of calm even while managing the most stressful of cases. And she was the type of colleague that people were drawn to, with close personal friendships spanning the entire Mass. Eye and Ear community — people she worked with every day — from surgeons to nurses and administrative staff. Everyone at Mass. Eye and Ear really loved her. It is desperately hard for all of us to fathom that our friend who never failed to brighten our days is no longer with us.

Teixeira had run-ins with police prior to this, mostly as theft charges, according to a statement by the Suffolk County DA.

He was recently released after spending nine months in prison.

Officials said the motive is still unknown and it is unlikely that it will be learned in court Monday.

While it is also unknown how Teixeria knew the victims, investigators believe he was familiar with one or both of them because he was able to pass through security at their penthouse.

“I am just happy we got who is responsible for this,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Evans.