NightSide – Former Boston Mayor Ray Flynn Checks In

BOSTON (CBS) – Ray will join Dan tonight to discuss sports and racism in lieu of the recent racial incidents that happened at Fenway Park. They will also talk about Massport formally honoring his name. Ray Flynn began his political career in a time of racial strife in the seventies and helped Boston heal through these challenging times. He was a former All-American basketball player at Providence College and his passion for sports was impetus for what became an accomplished career.
Originally broadcast May 5th, 2017.