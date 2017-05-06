NH Wildlife Officials Say Hiking Rescues On The Rise

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say they’re rescuing more hikers than usual this year.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports the department typically makes 180 rescues a year, most of them involving hikers. The state is already close to hitting that mark, with the two busiest months yet to come.

Col. Keven Jordan says the weather has a lot to do with it. Rough winters create more havoc in the mountains in the spring. He says there also have been more rescue missions on lakes due to thin ice.

Last year there were 173 wilderness rescues in New Hampshire, up from 164 the year before.

