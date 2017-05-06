Wizards’ Oubre Suspended After Charging Kelly Olynyk

BOSTON (CBS) – The NBA suspended Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. for Game 4 after he charged Kelly Olynyk in following a hard screen.
Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical first reported the suspension on Saturday. The league confirmed the suspension a short time later.
During a chippy Game 3 on Thursday, Olynyk knocked Oubre to the floor with a screen and was called for an offensive foul.
While Olynyk pleaded his case to the referee, Oubre got up off the floor. Oubre ran at Olynyk, shoving him to the ground despite an attempt by the referee to stop him.
Oubre was ejected from the game, and told reporters he reacted angrily because it was the second time he had been hit in the head during a hard screen.
Olynyk, meanwhile, said he was “just setting solid screens.”
Game 4 is scheduled for Sunday at 6:30 p.m.