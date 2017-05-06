Injured David Price Likely Close To Beginning Minor League Rehab Assignment

BOSTON (CBS) – Injured Red Sox pitcher David Price appears to be on the brink of returning to game action.
Manager John Farrell told reporters on Saturday that Price will throw another simulated game when the team is Milwaukee on Tuesday.
If there are no setbacks, Price will then begin a rehab assignment with one of the organization’s minor league teams.
Farrell said Price’s first rehab start will likely last four innings. Price is expected to spend several starts in the minors.
If Price, who has been out since spring training with an elbow injury, continues to see improvement in the minor leagues, he could return to the majors in June.