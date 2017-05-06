Suspect Dead After Shooting Officer At Braintree Motel

BRAINTREE (CBS) – A Braintree police officer who was shot at a Motel 6 is expected to survive, while the suspect was found dead.

The officer was shot in the head while responding to a room at the motel on Union Street on Friday around 9 p.m.

Braintree Police say the bullet did not go directly into the officer’s head, and instead hit his skull following some sort of deflection.

A standoff followed the incident, but when officers entered the room they found the suspect dead.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

Police only identified the injured officer as a 10-year veteran originally from Braintree.

Motel guests were evacuated from the property, but let back into their rooms after the situation ended.

The case has been turned over to the Norfolk County District Attorney for investigation because it was a police-involved incident and a death investigation.