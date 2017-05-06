WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Braintree Police Officer Shot In The Head Serving Restraining Order Will Survive

May 6, 2017 7:45 PM
Filed Under: Braintree, Chantee Lans, Officer Donald Delaney, Officer Shot

BRAINTREE (CBS) – A veteran Braintree police officer who was shot at a Motel 6 is expected to survive, while the suspect was found dead.

The wounded officer is identified as Donald Delaney, a 10-year veteran of the Braintree Police Department and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

Delaney was shot in the head while trying to serve a restraining order at the motel on Union Street on Friday around 9 p.m.

Officials Provide Update On Braintree Motel 6 Shooting

Four armed officers approached Room 113 to serve a warrant on 25-year-old Tizaya Robinson, who had been staying at the motel since Thursday.

Officers approached the room with caution as Robinson had active warrants out of Dorchester District Court for assault and battery, attempted kidnapping and threatening to commit a crime.

While approaching the room, police say Robinson fired into the closed door and a bullet struck Officer Donald Delaney in the head.

Delaney was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive. The bullet remains lodged in Delaney’s head and he is will likely undergo surgery.

A standoff followed the incident, but around 2 a.m. a robotic camera sent into the room discovered Robinson was dead.

braintree1 Braintree Police Officer Shot In The Head Serving Restraining Order Will Survive

Police respond to an officer shot at a Motel 6 in Braintree (WBZ-TV)

Robinson is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but the medical examiner will make the final determination. Robinson had multiple gunshot wounds.

braintreemotel Braintree Police Officer Shot In The Head Serving Restraining Order Will Survive

Police investigate after an officer was shot at a Braintree motel. (WBZ-TV)

Delaney joined the department in 2010 and has received two live-saving awards. He is a veteran of the Marine Corps.

The police officer’s neighbors said that he, “is a great wonderful guy. He shovels their snow and takes care of the elderly.”

“He has performed on a regular basis in an admirable way and he is an excellent police officer,” said Braintee Mayor Joe Sullivan.

Motel guests were evacuated from the property following the shooting. The motel remains a crime scene as police continue to investigate Robinson’s death.

The case has been turned over to the Norfolk County District Attorney for investigation because it was a police-involved incident and a death investigation.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Karyn Regal reports

