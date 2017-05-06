Andrew Benintendi Moved To Cleanup As Red Sox Shuffle Lineup

BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Sox are attempting to jumpstart their slumping offense with a major lineup shakeup.
Mookie Betts is hitting leadoff in Saturday’s lineup while Xander Bogaerts slides into the No. 3 spot.
Rookie Andrew Benintendi will hit cleanup for the first time in his young career. Hanley Ramirez hits fifth behind Benintendi.
Dustin Pedroia, who had hit lead off and sixth this year, slots into the No. 2 hole.
The Red Sox dropped to 15-14 after a walk-off loss in Minnesota last night.
The Twins and Red Sox play again Saturday at 2:10 p.m.
Boston is averaging just 3.79 runs per game in 29 games.