Billerica Crash Driver Speaks Out

BILLERICA (CBS) – The driver of the Jeep that crashed and killed three people in Billerica Thursday is expressing his grief.

The 76-year-old driver who doesnt’ want his identify known said he feels very badly about what happened at the Lynnway Auto Auction and regrets that anyone was harmed.

“I am a thousand percent sorry that anyone got hurt, and those who got worse than hurt. I am apologizing and I feel bad about it,” the man said. “I wish I could have changed it and how it happened.”

Although he feels bad, he says he believes that mechanical failure in his Jeep Grand Cherokee contributed to the incident.

“All of a sudden the car by itself, it took off and somehow it accelerated. I don’t know if it was the transmission when I put it into drive,” he said, “Or whether it was some sensor under the hood that makes the car go faster or slower.”

“It accelerated all by itself,” he said a second time.

The man has injuries to his hand and foot.

Police now say the driver had a suspended license at the time of the crash. His driving record also shows a long history of violations.

The driver says he didn’t know his license was suspended, “Honestly I don’t look at it every day to see when I have to renew it.”

The people who run the auto auction are upset. They said when they hired him in 2010 he had a valid license.

The company adds that they require employees to notify them if there’s any change to the status of their licenses.

The police are continuing their investigation.