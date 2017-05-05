WATCH: Umass Lacrosse Beats The Buzzer In Wild Conference Semifinals Victory

BOSTON (CBS) — We’ve seen plenty of walk-off homers win a baseball game and last second shots do the same in basketball.

In lacrosse, though, buzzer-beating walk-offs are pretty rare. That just makes UMass’ 13-12 victory over Hofstra in the CAA semifinals that much more incredible.

The Minutemen squared off against the 14th ranked Hoftra Pride on Thursday night with a trip to the Colonial Athletic Association Championship on the line. UMass led by as many as six goals in the second half, but with the game tied 12-12 and the clock heading toward zero, the tilt looked destined for overtime.

Dan Muller had different plans. Hofstra turned the ball over with one second left on the clock, and the senior a 35-yard rocket that bounced in front of the net and past goalie Jack Concannon, giving UMass a thrilling 13-12 win.

Miracle for @UMassMLacrosse as Dan Muller scores from half field at the buzzer to upset @HofstraMLAX in the @CAASports semifinal on LSN! pic.twitter.com/Q6Tx7xH7ia — Lax Sports Network (@LaxSportsNet) May 5, 2017

The game-winner was Muller’s fourth goal of the game, and he celebrated by doing a headfirst dive into the end zone at Unitas Stadium. He was at a loss for words during a postgame interview.

“That play, I don’t even know how to describe it to you,” Muller said after the game. “I don’t think it will ever happen again in my life.”

You can watch full highlights of the UMass victory here. The Minutemen will now face 3-seeded Towson in the CAA Championship Game in Maryland on Saturday afternoon.