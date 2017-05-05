Sources: Police Officer Shot In Braintree, Suspect Barricaded

BOSTON (CBS) — A police officer has been shot near at a Motel 6 on Union Street in Braintree.
Sources tell the I-Team that a suspect has been barricaded and hostage negotiators are on the scene. The SWAT team also responded.
According to the Braintree Fire Department, the officer has been transported to Boston Medical Center. He is suffering non-life threatening injuries, sources said.
Officials said the incident occurred just after 9 p.m. on Friday.
The hotel, which was full at the time, has been evacuated, according to sources.
No further details are available at this time.