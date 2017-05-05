Sources: Police Officer Shot In Braintree, Suspect Barricaded

BOSTON (CBS) — A police officer has been shot near at a Motel 6 on Union Street in Braintree.

Sources tell the I-Team that a suspect has been barricaded and hostage negotiators are on the scene. The SWAT team also responded.

According to the Braintree Fire Department, the officer has been transported to Boston Medical Center. He is suffering non-life threatening injuries, sources said.

Officials said the incident occurred just after 9 p.m. on Friday.

Everyone has been evacuated from the Motel 6 in #Braintree. Gunman is holed up, according to police on ground here. #WBZ — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) May 6, 2017

The hotel, which was full at the time, has been evacuated, according to sources.

An @MBTA bus has been brought in for people staying at the motel to stay warm until the situation is over @cbsboston #WBZ pic.twitter.com/HPY2cepJJ9 — Mike LaCrosse (@MikeLaCrosseWBZ) May 6, 2017

No further details are available at this time.