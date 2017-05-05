Parents React To Homicide Ruling In Woburn Toddler Death

BOSTON (CBS) – 15-month-old Noah Larson died in August after he suffered a traumatic brain injury while in the care of a babysitter inside a Woburn apartment.

Since then, his parents have maintained that Noah’s case is criminal. The medical examiner ruled Noah death a homicide on Thursday.

“If no one is held accountable for this than that’s shameful,” Noah’s mother, Lindsey Keane said.

Noah was on life support for three days before he died. His twin sister, Amelia, was also injured.

In the months after the death, family members wearing “Noah Strong” t-shirts pressed for justice, holding signs outside Woburn City Hall to make sure the case was not forgotten.

Noah’s parents also want to celebrate him. His donated organs to five different people, including a little boy named Colton.

“He touched so many people without even knowing them and he touched so many people who did know him. He’s amazing,” Keane said.

