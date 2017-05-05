WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Rain Friday | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App

NightSide – Should We Worry About an EMP?

May 5, 2017 12:43 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – An EMP, or an electromagnetic pulse, is a short burst of energy that can cause serious damage to electric devices. With so much of our world now tied into technology and specifically electronic devices, the effects of a weaponized EMP could be devastating. Ray Gorham, author of 77 Days in September, talks with Dan about the risks of an EMP attack and how well we could cope with the damage. Do you think we could survive if the electric grid went down?

Originally broadcast May 4th, 2017.

