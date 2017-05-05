WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App

Driver Who Allegedly Killed Child In Milford Hit-And-Run Due In Court

May 5, 2017 9:06 AM
Filed Under: Jonathan Loja, Melissa Knight, Milford

MILFORD (CBS) – The woman who police say was behind the wheel during a fatal Milford hit-and-run that killed a young boy is expected to be in court Friday.

Melissa Knight was arrested Thursday at Lasell College, where she works.

She is charged in the death of Jonathan Loja, a 4-year-old Framingham boy who was playing at a family gathering when he was hit and killed on April 16.

image1 Driver Who Allegedly Killed Child In Milford Hit And Run Due In Court

Jonathan Loja (Photo Credit: Loja Family)

Knight spoke to police the Wednesday after Loja’s death after seeing her vehicle on the news. But she told detectives damage to her car was caused by a tree branch.

She was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash after causing injuries that resulted in a death. She was also charged with misleading a police investigation.

The 54-year-old is expected to be arraigned Friday after being held overnight on $100,000 bond.

