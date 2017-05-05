Driver Who Allegedly Killed Child In Milford Hit-And-Run Due In Court

MILFORD (CBS) – The woman who police say was behind the wheel during a fatal Milford hit-and-run that killed a young boy is expected to be in court Friday.
Melissa Knight was arrested Thursday at Lasell College, where she works.
She is charged in the death of Jonathan Loja, a 4-year-old Framingham boy who was playing at a family gathering when he was hit and killed on April 16.
Knight spoke to police the Wednesday after Loja’s death after seeing her vehicle on the news. But she told detectives damage to her car was caused by a tree branch.
She was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash after causing injuries that resulted in a death. She was also charged with misleading a police investigation.
The 54-year-old is expected to be arraigned Friday after being held overnight on $100,000 bond.