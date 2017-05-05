Brad Stevens On Isaiah Thomas: ‘I’ve Heard Nothing About A Fractured Jaw’

BOSTON (CBS) — If Isaiah Thomas suffered a broken jaw when one of his teeth popped out last weekend, Brad Stevens is unaware of it.

Stevens didn’t come out and say a Friday report that Thomas is playing with a fractured jaw was wrong, but the Celtics head coach made it sound untrue when asked about the injury on a Friday afternoon conference call.

“I have not heard anything about that. If that was the case then I know nothing about that,” Stevens told reporters. “Obviously, he’s got the tooth issue and it affected a couple of his teeth there in that row. But I have heard nothing about a fractured jaw. Obviously, that would be really concerning.”

It’s clear that Thomas is playing through some pain ever since he had a tooth knocked out in Sunday’s Game 1 against the Wizards. The Celtics guard underwent nearly 10 hours of oral surgery in the days leading up to Game 2 of the series, and his temporary teeth were knocked out during Thursday night’s Game 3 loss in the nation’s capital.

It’s not likely the Celtics training staff would keep such information from Stevens, but it’s entirely possible the team would like to keep an injury like a broken jaw out of public knowledge. The last thing they want is for teams to get even more physical with Thomas, who despite the pain has averaged 33 points over the first three games of the series, including an incredible 53-point performance in Game 2.

Thomas landed hard on his mouth in Game 2 and missed the start of the second half on Thursday night to get his temporary chompers put back in. He finished Boston’s Game 3 loss with just 13 points in 29 minutes, and told reporters that he was done visiting the dentist until after the playoffs.

Boston owns a 2-1 series lead over the Wizards, with Game 4 set for Sunday night at 6:30 pm at the Verizon Center.