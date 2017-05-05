Here’s What Boston’s City Hall Plaza Could Have Looked Like

BOSTON (CBS) – This week marks 55 years since Boston picked a design for City Hall Plaza.
For those not totally in love with the current modernist structure, we’re getting a glimpse of what might have been.
The Boston City Archives shared a few of the rejected designs from the 1962 competition.
The first looks like an inversion of the building Boston has now with what appears to be a plaza in the middle.
The second is a circular design with what looks like an amphitheater in the middle.
And this design resembles a more traditional office building.
The winning look we see today was selected from 265 entries. The jury that judged the design competition wrote that they were looking for a plan that would “recognize the City Hall as an imposing symbol of City government at its best.”
The jury said the ultimate pick designed by Kallman McKinnell & Knowles was “excellent and allows for a dignified, appropriate and exciting City Hall.”