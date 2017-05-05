WEATHER ALERT: Flood Watch | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App

Here’s What Boston’s City Hall Plaza Could Have Looked Like

May 5, 2017 9:03 AM
Filed Under: Boston City Hall Plaza

BOSTON (CBS) – This week marks 55 years since Boston picked a design for City Hall Plaza.

For those not totally in love with the current modernist structure, we’re getting a glimpse of what might have been.

The Boston City Archives shared a few of the rejected designs from the 1962 competition.

The first looks like an inversion of the building Boston has now with what appears to be a plaza in the middle.

boston city hall plaza invert Heres What Bostons City Hall Plaza Could Have Looked Like

(Image credit: Boston City Archives)

The second is a circular design with what looks like an amphitheater in the middle.

boston city hall plaza round1 Heres What Bostons City Hall Plaza Could Have Looked Like

(Image credit: Boston City Archives)

And this design resembles a more traditional office building.

boston city hall plaza office Heres What Bostons City Hall Plaza Could Have Looked Like

(Image credit: Boston City Archives)

The winning look we see today was selected from 265 entries. The jury that judged the design competition wrote that they were looking for a plan that would “recognize the City Hall as an imposing symbol of City government at its best.”

boston city hall plaza final Heres What Bostons City Hall Plaza Could Have Looked Like

(Image credit: Boston City Archives)

Read The Jury’s Letter

The jury said the ultimate pick designed by Kallman McKinnell & Knowles was “excellent and allows for a dignified, appropriate and exciting City Hall.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch