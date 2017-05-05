Driver In Fatal Billerica Auto Auction Crash Had Suspended License

BILLERICA (CBS) – The man behind the wheel in a deadly crash at a crowded Billerica car auction on Wednesday had a suspended license, police have told the auction organizers.
The driver who killed three people and injured nine in an apparent accident at Lynnway Auto Auction has not yet been identified.
“We were unaware of the change in status of the driver’s license until the police told us after the accident,” said Lynnway Auto Auction president Jim Lamb. “When we hired him in 2010, he had a valid Massachusetts driver’s license. As he has had no issues while driving for Lynnway for the past seven years, we were surprised and upset to learn of this development.”
Lamb added that any driver whose license status has changed is expected to inform the company.
No driver is allowed to operate on the property unless they have a valid license, Lamb said.
The investigation into what caused the crash is still ongoing, but police do not believe it was intentional.