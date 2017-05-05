2008 Celtics Reunion — Minus Ray Allen — Planned For Kevin Garnett’s ‘Area 21’

BOSTON (CBS) — Some members of the 2008 NBA Champion Celtics are reuniting next week.

And no, Ray Allen will not be there.

Kevin Garnett will welcome former Celtics teammates Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Perkins and Glen “Big Baby” Davis to his Area 21 segment during Monday night’s Warriors-Jazz coverage on TNT, which should make for some must-see TV. It’s been nine long years since that lovable Celtics team hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy, and a reunion is long overdue.

UBUNTU! ☘💪 Perk, Big Baby, Rondo & The Truth will join KG in #KGArea21 on Monday night! pic.twitter.com/Ga6JkMK18l — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) May 5, 2017

Led by a Big Three of Garnett, Pierce and Allen, the 2007-08 Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the NBA Finals to win the franchise’s 17th title. Rondo recently told reporters that the former championship squad would get together for a reunion bash — and that Allen was not invited. Though he was an integral part of the 2008 NBA Champs, some of his former teammates are still a little sour that Allen bolted town for Boston’s biggest rival — LeBron James and the Miami Heat — in 2012.

There’s no word why Allen won’t be part of Monday’s fun, though there’s a good chance Garnett still isn’t talking with his former teammate. But even without Allen, Monday’s Area 21 should provide Celtics fans with a great trip down memory lane.