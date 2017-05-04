Wilmington Student Charged With Threats, Possessing Homemade Explosive Device

WILMINGTON (CBS) – A 13-year-old Wilmington student has been charged with threatening a classmate and possessing a homemade explosive device.
Wilmington Middle School officials began investigating threatening messages against a male student made over social media.
The school reported the threats to Wilmington Police, who began their own investigation.
As a result, officers searched the boy’s home and found what appeared to be a homemade explosive device. Gun powder and other materials used to make the device were also found.
Police searching Wilmington Middle School as a precaution, but did not find any additional devices.
The 13-year-old is charged with three counts of possession of an explosive device, possession of a counterfeit note and threatening to commit a crime.
He will be arraigned in Lowell Juvenile Court.