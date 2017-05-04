WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Rain Friday | Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App

Wilmington Student Charged With Threats, Possessing Homemade Explosive Device

May 4, 2017 2:06 PM
Filed Under: School Threat, Wilmington, Wilmington Middle School

WILMINGTON (CBS) – A 13-year-old Wilmington student has been charged with threatening a classmate and possessing a homemade explosive device.

Wilmington Middle School officials began investigating threatening messages against a male student made over social media.

The school reported the threats to Wilmington Police, who began their own investigation.

As a result, officers searched the boy’s home and found what appeared to be a homemade explosive device. Gun powder and other materials used to make the device were also found.

Police searching Wilmington Middle School as a precaution, but did not find any additional devices.

The 13-year-old is charged with three counts of possession of an explosive device, possession of a counterfeit note and threatening to commit a crime.

He will be arraigned in Lowell Juvenile Court.

