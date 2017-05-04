First Annual 5K Run Honoring Trooper Thomas Clardy To Be Held This Summer

HUDSON (CBS) — A 5K run and walk will be held this summer in honor of Massachusetts State Police Trooper Thomas Clardy, who was killed in the line of duty last year.
The First Annual Trooper Thomas Clardy Memorial Run will be held on June 10 in Hudson.
Trooper Clardy was struck and killed by an allegedly impaired driver during a traffic stop on the Massachusetts Turnpike in March 2016.
He was a husband and father of six, and a Marine Corps veteran.
“This race will help us remember this man who dedicated his life to his family and to public service,” the Massachusetts State Police wrote on their Facebook page.
State Police said the proceeds will benefit the State Police Association of Massachusetts Benevolent Fund, as well as the Trooper Clardy Memorial Scholarship Fund.