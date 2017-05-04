Steven Wright To Undergo Knee Surgery, Red Sox Say He’ll Be Ready For 2018

BOSTON (CBS) — The 2017 season is over for Red Sox knuckleballer Steven Wright.

The team announced Thursday that Wright will undergo a cartilage restoration procedure in his left knee. The procedure will be performed on Monday in New York, and the Red Sox expect Wright to be ready for the 2018 season.

Wright had a great 2016 season for Boston, going 13-6 with a 3.33 ERA and earning his first career All-Star nod. His season ended in late August after he injured his shoulder diving back to second base while serving as a pinch runner, an injury that caused him to get off to a late start this spring.

Wright struggled in his five starts in 2017, going 1-3 with an 8.25 ERA, allowing 22 earned runs in 24 innings of work. Boston manager John Farrell said the knee injury is one his pitcher dealt with off and on throughout Spring Training, but it really “crept up” on him earlier this week, prompting the team to place him on the disabled list.

Kyle Kendrick was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday to take Wright’s spot in the Boston rotation. The team also placed third baseman Marco Hernandez on the 10-day DL on Thursday, with Kendrick taking his spot on the 25-man roster.