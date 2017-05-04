Group Sues Bristol Sheriff For Records On Immigration Program

BOSTON (AP) — A civil rights group has sued a Massachusetts sheriff who joined a federal immigration enforcement program and offered to send inmates to help build President Donald Trump’s proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Economic Justice filed suit Thursday against Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson to obtain public records related to Hodgson’s participation in a program that will allow his staff to identify and detain inmates who may have entered the country illegally.
The group alleges that Hodgson violated the state’s public records law by refusing to release documents in response to its request.
Hodgson announced in January that his office would join the controversial immigration enforcement program.
A spokesman declined immediate comment, but said Hodgson will respond after he has reviewed the lawsuit.