Patriots File For ‘Unequivocally The Sweetest’ Trademark After Super Bowl Win

BOSTON (CBS) — Robert Kraft declared after the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI win that it was “unequivocally the sweetest” victory of all of the team’s wins over the past 15-plus years. Now, the team is trying to make the quote unequivocally their own.

As reported by ESPN’s Darren Rovell on Wednesday, the Patriots filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to trademark “Unequivocally The Sweetest” on April 17. The team intends to use the phrase for “pre-recorded DVDs featuring sports.”

Kraft first uttered the phrase as he hoisted the Lombardi Trophy during the Patriots’ postgame speeches after they defeated the Falcons 34-28 in overtime of Super Bowl LI. Here’s the full quote:

“Two years ago, we won our fourth Super Bowl down in Arizona. I told our fans that was the sweetest one of all. But a lot has transpired during the last two years. I don’t think that needs any explanation. But I want to say to our fans, our brilliant coaching staff, our amazing players who are so spectacular, this is unequivocally the sweetest. I’m proud to say, for the fifth time, we are all Patriots.”

It is far from the first trademark filed by the Patriots in the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era. They have also filed trademarks for “We Are All Patriots,” “The Patriot Way,” and “Do Your Job,” and recently filed to trademark Belichick’s phrase “No Days Off” that he chanted during the Patriots’ Super Bowl parade in Boston. “One More” and “Blitz for Six” are also among the team’s trademarks.

“Unequivocally The Sweetest” doesn’t pack quite the same punch as “Do Your Job,” but it will certainly make for a great DVD for Patriots fans to relive the team’s Super Bowl glory.