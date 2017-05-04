Patriots Invite Kicker Known For Trick Shot Videos To Minicamp

BOSTON (CBS) — If the Patriots are beginning to look into the succession plan for Stephen Gostkowski, they’re sure starting in an unusual place.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss confirmed on Thursday that the Patriots are inviting kicker Josh Gable, a native of Kearney, Nebraska, to their upcoming rookie minicamp. The 26-year-old never played football in college but is currently playing for the Nebraska Danger of the Indoor Football League, which is exactly what it sounds like.

Gable is better known for his trick shots that have popped up in numerous viral videos. Here he is crushing field goals from up to 80 yards:

And here he is repeatedly nailing the football off a light post – with each foot:

Here’s a soccer-esque trick shot:

And here he is with some more soccer-like kicks off the goalposts:

Gable’s agent Brad Berkowitz told Reiss that Gable played football and soccer in high school before playing soccer in Europe for a few years. After that, he returned to the U.S. and began playing in the Indoor Football League.

Of course, most of these trick shots would be useless in an NFL game. But if he can kick a normal field goal with nearly the level of accuracy that he shows in his trick shot videos, then perhaps Gable has a real future as an NFL kicker. Bill Belichick is certainly willing to give him a shot.